'School Health Program' reached in Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated Chief Minister's School Health Nutrition Screening Programme in Kasur .

Punjab education Minister Murad Raas, Minister for Population Welfare Col (Retd) Hashim Dogar, Dr Azeemuddin Zahid, Dr Shagufta, DG Punjab food Authority Irfan Memon, Dr Nazir and prominent political figures participated in the ceremony at the Boys High School Changa Manga.

Under this program, the health and nutrition status of more than 50,000 public school children across the province is being examined in the first phase.

Children requiring further screenings are being provided diagnosis and treatment through the mobile Health Units and public sector facilities. "This is Punjab's largest school health program and has been launched under special directives from Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar." Dr Yasmin Rashid said that this year the project was piloted at the Central Model School in Lahore. It was later expanded to 11 schools of Lahore and it had now been scaled up to the entire province.

Mobile Health Units have been provided to nine Divisional Headquarters in the province.

The School Health Nutrition Supervisor is conducting a thorough medical examination of children and assessing their physical and nutrition status. "Children requiring treatment are provided diagnosis and treatment facilities at the Mobile Health Units or nearest health facilities. A database of children is being developed and their growth will be monitored. In the next phase, the medical check-up will be provided to private schools whereas in the third phase proper nutrition arrangements will be made for the students," the minister said.

She said that in the next two years, the records of all the children would be computerized and cards will be given to every student.

Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas said that the government had launched the largest children's health program. It is the responsibility of parents and teachers to take full advantage of this facility.

He said that teachers' problems were being resolved on a priority basis.