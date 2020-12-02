UrduPoint.com
Sci Minister Asks Students To Adopt Bio Tech As Profession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 09:16 PM

Sci Minister asks students to adopt bio tech as profession

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday urged the students to adopt biotechnology as a profession instead of appearing in Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exams

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday urged the students to adopt biotechnology as a profession instead of appearing in Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exams.

In a tweet, the Federal Minister advised those students dying to take MDCAT and become doctors to forget about it and choose biotech as a profession instead.

"After fifteen years,the field of Doctor as profession will start dying down as Artificial Intelligence will take over medicine/medical field. Biotech is future ..good luck", Chaudhry Fawad said.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 125,000 candidates signed up for the MDCAT 2020 held across the country on Sunday.

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) notified test centers and indicated that the entry exam will comprise over 200 multiple-choice questions with the candidates given two hours to answer them in black and white.

There will be no negative marking, however, with each MCQ carrying five marks, the test will have 80 Biology questions, Chemistry 60, Physics 40, and English 20.

The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) will organize the exercise.

According to the PMC, the candidates who have contracted the novel coronavirus will appear in a special medical and dental colleges entry exam on December 13.

The commission had said that if a registered student contracts coronavirus between November 15 and November 29, 2020, he or she would be permitted to sit the special examination to be held on December 13, 2020.

The PMC had said only those students, who had tested positive for coronavirus would upload and submit their tests on the website, nts.org.pk/PMC.

The PMC will finalize the MDCAT results within the next seven to ten days.

