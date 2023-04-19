Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspects wheat procurement centers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar on Wednesday inspected wheat procurement centers Sial Morr, Kotmoman and Asianwala.

On the occasion, he reviewed the arrangements at the centers and directed to ensure better and quality arrangements for supply of bardana, timely payment and sitting facilities for farmers during the wheat procurement campaign.

He said that the farmers work hard throughout the year and their right should be paid according to their hardwork.

He was informed that 13 procurement centers had been established in Sargodha district to achieve the target of procurement of 96,000 metric tons of wheat this year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and District food Controller Dr Mudassarwere also present.