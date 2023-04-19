UrduPoint.com

Secretary Excise And Taxation Masood Mukhtar Inspects Wheat Procurement Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2023 | 07:23 PM

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar inspects wheat procurement centers

Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar on Wednesday inspected wheat procurement centers Sial Morr, Kotmoman and Asianwala

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Excise and Taxation Masood Mukhtar on Wednesday inspected wheat procurement centers Sial Morr, Kotmoman and Asianwala.

On the occasion, he reviewed the arrangements at the centers and directed to ensure better and quality arrangements for supply of bardana, timely payment and sitting facilities for farmers during the wheat procurement campaign.

He said that the farmers work hard throughout the year and their right should be paid according to their hardwork.

He was informed that 13 procurement centers had been established in Sargodha district to achieve the target of procurement of 96,000 metric tons of wheat this year.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and District food Controller Dr Mudassarwere also present.

Related Topics

Sargodha Wheat

Recent Stories

Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad ..

Girl killed, two injured in accident in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nation ..

Canada's Largest Public Sector Union Begins Nationwide General Strike, Holds Pic ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to De ..

Moscow Says to Respond to Moldova's Decision to Declare Russian Diplomat Persona ..

8 minutes ago
 39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

39 commercial vehicles challaned for overcharging

7 minutes ago
 EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in Augus ..

EU Natural Gas Consumption Falls by 17.7% in August 2022-March 2023 - Eurostat

7 minutes ago
 Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to E ..

Moldova Sends First Accession Progress Report to EU - Foreign Minister

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.