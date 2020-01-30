Secretary Forest launches spring plantation campaign in Kohat Division

Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shahidullah Khan on Thursday inaugurated spring plantation campaign in Kohat Forest Division by planting a sapling at Jozara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Secretary Forests, Environment and Wildlife Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Shahidullah Khan on Thursday inaugurated spring plantation campaign in Kohat Forest Division by planting a sapling at Jozara.

He also planted a sapling at forest lot in premises of Deputy Commissioner Hangu's office to formally inaugurate spring plantation campaign in Kohat Forest Division. Later, Shahidullah Khan inaugurated plantation on 213 kanal lands retrieved by the district administration at Union Council Karbogha.

Divisional Forest Officer Kohat, Shakeel Khan appraised the Secretary about spring plantation plans and other related activities in Kohat Forest Division. He announced to plant more saplings of different species and its look after in Kohat Division under 10 billion trees afforstration campaign (BTAP).

One billion additional trees would be planted in Khyber Pakthunkhwa including merged areas during next four years under PM's vision of making the country lush green besides offsetting the growing effects of climate change and global warming.

In first phase of BTAP, over 1.20 billion saplings were planted in KP and 10 new forests including Ghari Chandan Peshawar and at Kulachi DI Khan were raised.

The Secretary was informed about new plantation concept regarding afforstration of ornamental and precious plants on one to four kanals on vacant lands between cities to enhance beauty and landscape of the areas.

Around 300 pine trees were planted in both these areas to facilitate tourists and visitors to enjoy natural beauty and spend some time under open sky with comfort.

The Secretary Environment and Forest hinted of launching this project in other cities of the province after successful completion of the project. Shahidullah Khan said cooperation of people was imperative for success of afforstration campaigns under 10-BTAP.

He directed forest officers to involve students, farmers, general public, NGOs, national institutions and others segment of the society in spring plantation campaign to achieve 10BTAP targets.