Secretary Housing for early completion of development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood on Thursday directed the officers concerned to complete all ongoing development projects within the given time in order to facilitate masses.

While presiding over a meeting to review pace of work on ongoing development projects here, the secretary housing said that use of sub-standard material and delay in completion of development projects would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that a large number of development projects have been initiated in South Punjab for public facilitation.

Javed Akhtar snubbed XENs of DG Khan and Khanewal over slow pace of work due to negligence and warned them to ensure completion of projects in time otherwise strict action would be taken against them.