Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Secretary Ministry of Defense, Lt Gen (retd) Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan here on Wednesday performed groundbreaking of ‘Saddar Underground Cabling Project.’

Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz, Director General, Military Lands and Cantonments, Major General Irfan Ahmad Malik, Director Rawalpindi Region, Aamir Masood Khan, President and Station Commander Rawalpindi, Brig Ahmad Nawaz, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta, Vice President, RCB, Malik Munir, Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantt, Syed Ali Irfan Rizvi and other officers were present on the occasion.

Under the project, underground electricity cabling work in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board’s largest and busiest business center Saddar, would be completed.

In the first phase, the work on underground cabling has been started from Mall Road Saddar.

Rawalpindi Cantonment had completed the tender process for the civil works. Under the phase-I project, underground cabling work on Mall Road (Service Road North), Haider Road, Bank Road, Kashmir Road, Canning Road and Link Roads would be completed.

The civil works would be the responsibility of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board and the electrical works would be the responsibility of IESCO. A committee comprising senior officers and all the stakeholders had also been formed to make the project transparent.

The CEO RCB said that the board was striving for the welfare of the residents, businessmen and development of the Cantt areas. The project would increase the beauty of the Cantt area, he added.

The board was working hard to provide the residents a better environment. The authorities concerned had been directed to complete the project within stipulated time frame, the CEO added.

Underground electricity cabling in Saddar bazaar would also eliminate accidents.

Total cost of the project would be Rs 850 million while Rs 90 million would be spent by the RCB for the civil works, he said adding, the board had provided Rs 750 million to IESCO to supply electrical equipment. The project would be completed in nine months, he added.