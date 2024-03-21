Open Menu

Secretary Opens Free Health Facility Under Health Card

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Secretary opens free health facility under health card

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan opened health facility to needy patients under Balochistan Health Card at Balochistan Askari Mall Healthcare Hospital (BAMHH).

Chief Executive Officer BAMHH Khalid Hussain, Focal person Balochistan Health Card Asadullah Kakar, Provincial President Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan Dr. Aftab Kakar, Manager M&E Balochistan Health Card Dr. Maria Tareen. Prof. Ayesha, Prof. Maryam Shoaib and Dr. Faisal Kakar Focal Person BINUQ were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan inspected the various departments of Balochistan Askari Mall Health Care Hospital and also held a meeting with the hospital administration and doctors for uninterrupted provision of free treatment under the Balochistan Health Card.

Abdullah Khan, on the occasion, said that BAMHH is unique among the private hospitals of Quetta city where patients receive the best health facilities under the supervision of qualified doctors and the best medical equipment and facilities in place.

Earlier, the health secretary also approved the establishment of the EPI Statistical Center in Balochistan Askari Mall Healthcare Hospital.

APP/ask.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Best

Recent Stories

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

Bollwyood Actor Vivian Dsena embraces Islam

52 seconds ago
 Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electri ..

Countrywide massive crackdown against gas, electricity theft ordered

47 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excell ..

Vivo Unveils the Y03: Redefining Smartphone Excellence in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pa ..

RENOvator's Gala: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Open for Re ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas ..

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to Iran Pakistan gas pipeline project

1 hour ago
 Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

3 hours ago
PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

15 hours ago
 Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan