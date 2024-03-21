Secretary opens free health facility under health card

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan opened health facility to needy patients under Balochistan Health Card at Balochistan Askari Mall Healthcare Hospital (BAMHH).

Chief Executive Officer BAMHH Khalid Hussain, Focal person Balochistan Health Card Asadullah Kakar, Provincial President Pakistan Medical Association Balochistan Dr. Aftab Kakar, Manager M&E Balochistan Health Card Dr. Maria Tareen. Prof. Ayesha, Prof. Maryam Shoaib and Dr. Faisal Kakar Focal Person BINUQ were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan inspected the various departments of Balochistan Askari Mall Health Care Hospital and also held a meeting with the hospital administration and doctors for uninterrupted provision of free treatment under the Balochistan Health Card.

Abdullah Khan, on the occasion, said that BAMHH is unique among the private hospitals of Quetta city where patients receive the best health facilities under the supervision of qualified doctors and the best medical equipment and facilities in place.

Earlier, the health secretary also approved the establishment of the EPI Statistical Center in Balochistan Askari Mall Healthcare Hospital.

