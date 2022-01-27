Secretary suspends DHQ senior registrar over absence from duty

Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Wednesday suspended Senior Registrar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Samra Riaz over absence from duty in the Emergency Department here

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi on Wednesday suspended Senior Registrar District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Dr Samra Riaz over absence from duty in the Emergency Department here.

The secretary conducted a surprise visit to DHQ hospital to check the performance of staff and the facilities being provided to the people at the hospital.

Dr Javed said that providing the best health care facilities under the health facility program was the top priority of the Punjab government and directed the doctors to perform their duties diligently and attentively.

The secretary also reviewed the ongoing development projects in DHQ Hospital and said that certificates of appreciation would also be awarded to the best-performing doctors and staff.

Earlier, the secretary visited the Rawalpindi Medical University and lauded the research activity being carried out at the camps.

Qazi said that research work in medical sciences played a crucial role in diagnosing and curing various diseases.

Vice-Chancellor RMU Professor Dr Muhammad Omar gave a detailed briefing to the secretary about the health care research at the University.