Section 144 imposed, roads blocked to avoid corona outbreak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::Roads have been blocked enroute to different tourist destinations of Dir Lower with imposition of Section 144 that prohibits gatherings and other activities.

The district administration Dir Lower urged all citizens to stay at home and avoid visiting these places in view of the growing dangers of spreading the virus.

The most prominent and visited public places include Khazana Bypass, Maiyar Khurd, Mian Kala Khurd and Timergara Khurd.

The district administration also took action by blocking Chakdara, Asbandar, Shangri-La and She Ghar areas as precautionary measures to stop outbreak of coronavirus besides restricting people coming to Dir Lower from other districts.