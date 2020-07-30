UrduPoint.com
Security Plan Finalised For Eid-Ul-Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

Security plan finalised for Eid-Ul-Azha

Police have finalised security plan to maintain law and order situation during Eid-Ul-Azha as 762 police would be deployed across the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have finalised security plan to maintain law and order situation during Eid-Ul-Azha as 762 police would be deployed across the district.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem has directed officers to ensure foolproof security arrangements during eid. A total of 512 eid prayer gatherings would be organised across the district where 762 police officials and 230 police qoumi razaqaar (PQR) would be deployed on security duty.

The DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem has provided 230 metal detectors and 12 walk through gates to eid prayer gatherings while 15 CCTC cameras would also be installed at sensitive places.

District Police Officer has directed officers concerned to ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) regarding coronavirus and urged citizens to cooperate with the administration. He said that one wheeling, aerial firing and other illegal activities would not be tolerated.

More Stories From Pakistan

