Secy Health S. Punjab suspends dental surgeon at THQ Jehanian

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Health south Punjab Muhammad Iqbal suspended a dental surgeon as the the doctor was found absent from duty, at tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Jehanian.

The secretary health during a sudden visit at THQ hospital checked the presence of the staff.

He also inspected provision of medicines and other facilities to the patients. He also instructed officers concerned to get the faulty machines repaired.

Moreover, Iqbal found complaints of motorcycle theft and directed CEO Health to inquire the matter within three days.

There would be no compromise on negligence during the discharge of duties. Service delivery would be made more effective, he maintained.