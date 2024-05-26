Open Menu

Seminar Held To Mark Centenary Celebration Of Publication Of ‘ Bang-e-Daraa’

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Seminar held to mark centenary celebration of publication of ‘ Bang-e-Daraa’

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A seminar in connection with centenary celebration of the publication of world famous poetry collection ‘Bang-e-Daraa ‘ by Allama Iqbal held in Government College University Hyderabad other day.

Eminent Teacher, poet and Resercher Prof. Dr Syed Atique Ahmed jilani presided over the seminar while Prof. Shafiq-u-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion.

Dr. Syed Atique Ahmed Jilani said that on the completion of 100 years of ‘Bang-e- Daraa’ in urdu Diaspora various educational and literary celebrations have been started and GCU has also taken initiative in this context.

He felicitated Vice Chancellor GCU Dr. Tayaba Zarif for organizing such memorable event.

He said that Dr. Allama Iqbal has deeply observed east and west and narrated rise and fall of nations.

Prof. Shafiq-u-Rehman and Chairman Sindhi Department also spoke on the occasion.

Chairman Sindhi department Dr. Shafiq Ahmed Shahani and Dr. Sheeba Memon presented traditional Ajrak to distinguished guests.

Related Topics

World Hyderabad GCU Event Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

14 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan