Seminar Held To Mark Centenary Celebration Of Publication Of ‘ Bang-e-Daraa’
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) A seminar in connection with centenary celebration of the publication of world famous poetry collection ‘Bang-e-Daraa ‘ by Allama Iqbal held in Government College University Hyderabad other day.
Eminent Teacher, poet and Resercher Prof. Dr Syed Atique Ahmed jilani presided over the seminar while Prof. Shafiq-u-Rehman was the chief guest on the occasion.
Dr. Syed Atique Ahmed Jilani said that on the completion of 100 years of ‘Bang-e- Daraa’ in urdu Diaspora various educational and literary celebrations have been started and GCU has also taken initiative in this context.
He felicitated Vice Chancellor GCU Dr. Tayaba Zarif for organizing such memorable event.
He said that Dr. Allama Iqbal has deeply observed east and west and narrated rise and fall of nations.
Prof. Shafiq-u-Rehman and Chairman Sindhi Department also spoke on the occasion.
Chairman Sindhi department Dr. Shafiq Ahmed Shahani and Dr. Sheeba Memon presented traditional Ajrak to distinguished guests.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..
Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast
Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza
Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister chairs meeting to discuss LG bill10 minutes ago
-
‘Pukaar’ welfare organization organize one-day heatstroke camp10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs officials to resolve water shortage problem at Civil Hospital20 minutes ago
-
KP govt for declaring historical buildings of Peshawar as world heritage: Advisor20 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge supplies of raw materials of mainpuri30 minutes ago
-
PUTA calls on govt to prioritize higher education funding40 minutes ago
-
CDA to establish new Waste Management Company for enhanced sanitation50 minutes ago
-
CDA recovers 125 Kanals land in Sector I-12 anti-encroachment operation1 hour ago
-
‘Azadi Fellowship Programme’ promotes social harmony among diverse youth1 hour ago
-
Pak Embassy hosts refreshment for Belgium’s largest sporting event1 hour ago
-
4 Thieves arrested, stolen valuables recovered2 hours ago
-
4 killed as vehicle falls into ravine2 hours ago