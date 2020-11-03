Seminar on importance of Persian for Urdu teachers held at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A seminar on the importance of Persian teaching was organized by the Department of Persian Language and Literature, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at the Islamic Learning Faculty Auditorium.

Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiq ur Rehman presided over the seminar while the chief guest was the distinguished parliamentarian, poet and writer Syed Tabish Alwari. Former Chairman Department of History Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi and former Head of urdu Department Sadiq Public school Bahawalpur Prof. Qudratullah Shehzad were among the speakers.

Department of Persian Chairperson Dr Ismat Durrani, in his welcome address, specially thanked the Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob for his patronage of Persian and the Department of Persian. While stating the importance of Persian language, the origins of social, scientific, and cultural civilization and history and their sources are in Persian language only, especially all the histories of Bahawalpur state official correspondence and documents are in the Persian language without which it is difficult to understand the history of the state.

He suggested holding Persian workshops for Urdu teachers to understand Persian. Mujahid Jatoi told about Saraiki language and especially the Persian books of Khawaja Ghulam Farid and the Persian found in his poetry. Dr Shahid Hassan Rizvi's dissertation was titled "The Need of Persian, in the Context of History". The Chief guest Syed Tabish Alwari gave an insight into various subjects under the title of "Persian and We" and various fields of life. He highlighted the importance of Persian, and gave many valuable suggestions, including recommendations for the Persian language courses and a translation centre at the university. Prof. Dr Sheikh Shafiq-ur-Rehman, Dean of Islamic Learning delivered a presidential address and congratulate the department for organizing the event. At the end, chief guest Syed Tabish Alwari presented honorary shields to the speakers.