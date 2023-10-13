Open Menu

Seminar On ‘Kalam-e-Faiz’ Held

October 13, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Punjab Council of Arts and urdu Department, Government College Women University, jointly held a day-long international seminar titled ‘Kalam-e-Faiz’ [Poetry of Faiz], here on Friday.

The literary figures from local and abroad presented their views on the topic.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli presided over the event, while Dr Syed Taqi Abidi (Canada) delivered the keynote address. Chief Executive Officer Alif tv Irfan Asgar, Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Tariq Hashmi and Dr Muhammad Asif Awan were also present.

A 'Naatya Mushaira' was also held in connection with the Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations in which noted poets presented their poetry. They included Dr Riaz Majeed, Prof Tahir Siddiqui, Mian Munir Ahmad Munir, Afzal Khaksar, Shahzad Baig, Hakeem Arshad Mahmood, Asgar Ali Tabassum, Riaz Qadri, Nasim Sehrai and Dr Sadaf Naqvi.

