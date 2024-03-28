Seminar On Khawaja Ghulam Farid's Philanthropy Held At IUB
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Khawaja Farid Society of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a seminar on Khawaja Farid's words of philanthropy.
The seminar was presided over by the Chairman of the Department of Nursing and Advisor IUB Khawaja Farid Society Dr. Mumtaz Khan Baloch.
He said that Khawaja Ghulam Farid was a universal poet who taught respect, humanity, and love in his life and his words.
Khawaja Ghulam Farid connected man with God. He said that this seminar was the first drop of rain and such events will continue to be held in the future.
Speaking at the seminar, the special guest of the ceremony and the head of the department of Saraiki SE College Bahawalpur Dr. Asmatullah Shah said that the life of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid is full of such events where he transcended religion, creed, and caste.
In Khwaja Ghulam Farid's poetry, we find feelings like love for humanity, reform, fear of God, and love for each other. Dr. Riaz Hussain Sindhar, Assistant Professor of the Department of Saraiki said that from where Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid has seen God and man, perhaps a common man cannot see
Therefore, love for man has been their main focus.
Speaking at the seminar, the lecturer of the Saraiki Department and Advisor Culture Promotion Society Athar Mehmood Lashari said that today's young generation should learn from the teachings of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid.
Associate Professor urdu Department Dr. Ghulam Asghar Khan, Assistant Professor and Co-Advisor Khawaja Farid Society Dr. Shahid Nawaz, Lecturer Gender Studies Dr. Sabtain Yasir Gopang and Lecturer Department of Saraiki Noreen Manzoor also participated in the event.
