Seminar On Profitable Cultivation Of Potato Held

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Seminar on profitable cultivation of potato held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Modern agriculture techniques are imperative for profitable farming as well as getting maximum per acre produce.

The balanced use of fertilizer played a key role in best per acre yield, especially phosphorus and potash fertilizer was vital for potato crops.

These views were expressed by the agriculture experts while addressing an awareness seminar held in connection with best produce of potato crop near tehsil Gojra under the auspices of Fauji Fertilizer Company.

They further advised the growers to utilize fertilizer after analysis of soils at the time of cultivation of spring maize to get maximum per acre production.

The seminar was addressed by Tariq Javed, Head Farm Advisory Center, Sargodha, Muhammad Hassan Habib, Agri Service Officer Fauji Fertilizer Company.

A large number of area farmers were present in the seminar.

