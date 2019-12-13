UrduPoint.com
Senate Body Examine Section 3 Of The Pakistan Penal Code 1860

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 06:59 PM

A Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday examined Section 3 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 (Act XLV of 1860) and the proposed amendment of the said Section of the Pakistan Penal Code

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :A Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on Interior Friday examined Section 3 of the Pakistan Penal Code 1860 (Act XLV of 1860) and the proposed amendment of the said Section of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Section 3 of the act says, 'Punishment of offences committed beyond, but which by law may be tried within Pakistan. Any person liable, by an Pakistani Law, to be tried for an offence committed beyond Pakistan shall be dealt with according to the provision of this Code for any act committed beyond Pakistan in the same manner as if such act had been committed within Pakistan.' The proposed Amendment says, 'Provided that where the accused has been extradited into Pakistan or brought into Pakistan under any arrangement with a foreign country or authorities other than extradition or where against an accused any evidence is used in the court which has been obtained from a foreign country, the court, upon conviction, may punish such accused with any punishment provided for the offence except punishment of death.

'The Committee was told that the purpose of the bill is to open possibility of bringing the culprits back to the country so that they can be tried as well evidence can be brought to the country as the punishment of death comes into contradiction with punishment of various countries and provision of this punishment leads to reluctance in sharing evidence and handing over the culprits.

The committee that met with Dr.Shehzad Waseem in the chair and was attended among others by Kalsoom Parveen, Azam Swati and other officials from the ministry of interior.

