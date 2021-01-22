UrduPoint.com
Senate Chairman Announces Panel Of Presiding Officers For 306th Session

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 11:56 AM

Senate chairman announces panel of presiding officers for 306th session

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman.

The chairman chaired the proceedings of 306th Senate session, commenced on the very day.

The panel of presiding officers comprises Rukhsana Zubari, Seemi Ezdi and Nuzhat Sadiq.

