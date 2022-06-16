ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate on Thursday observed one-minute silence on the sad demise of Gopi Chand Narang, an eminent urdu literature's scholar from Balochistan.

On the appeal of Senator Danesh Kumar of Balochistan Awami Party, the upper house of the parliament observed one-minute silence to pay tribute the services of renowned writer for the promotion of Urdu literature.

Offering condolence over the sad demise of Gopi, who was born in Balochistan on February 11, 1931, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said he was a big name in the Urdu literature but most of people had no knowledge about this towering figure in the literature's world.

He said he was conferred upon civil awards by the both Pakistan and Indian governments to acknowledge his marvelous services in the promotion of Urdu literature.

Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), expressing grief and sorrow over the departure of Gopi Chand Narang from this world, urged the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to write a letter eulogizing his splendid services in the promotion of Urdu literature.

Senator Rubina Khalid of PPP also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Urdu literature's ambassador Gopi Chand Narang on this occasion.