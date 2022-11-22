UrduPoint.com

Senate Panel Displeased Over Absence Of Minister, Secretary Power, CEO K-Electric In Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 08:59 PM

Senate panel displeased over absence of minister, secretary power, CEO K-Electric in meeting

The Senate Committee on Power Division on Tuesday showed displeasure over the absence of Federal Minister, Secretary of power division and CEO of K-Electric

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :The Senate Committee on Power Division on Tuesday showed displeasure over the absence of Federal Minister, Secretary of power division and CEO of K-Electric.

Senator Saifullah Abro, while chairing the meeting, said that the Minister has not attended even a single meeting during the last seven months.

The Chairman said that the committee has made numerous recommendations to Power Division and unfortunately none has been implemented so far.

The committee decided and directed the Ministry to provide feedback on thirteen important recommendations / issues within 10 days.

The committee was briefed by the officials of Nandipur Power Plant with respect to bidding process followed in award of project.

The Officials informed that the advertisement was initially published for 'Chichoki Malian' project and three firms participated in bidding process which includes Alstom-Marubeni, Dongfang Electric Corporation Ltd. and Harbin Power Engineering Company Limited.

However, the government awarded the 'Nandi Power Plant' to lowest bidder instead of 'Chichoki Malian' project.

Saifullah Abro said that there was clear evidence of irregularities and government could not initiate bidding process on one project and award another project to the same bidder because both the projects were located in different locations and have different estimated cost.

He recommended the ministry to take necessary action against the irregularities and provide details of officials, who were in-charge at that time.

He also directed the Power Division to provide bidding details of Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant, Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant, Bhikki combined-cycle power plant in the next meeting.

While discussing the circular debt of K-Electric, which currently stood at Rs.300 Billion as of October, 2022 evaluation, Arshad Majeed, Additional Secretary Power Division, informed the committee that Prime Minister Mr. Shehbaz Sharif has constituted the committee under the supervision of Khaqan Abbasi to probe the matter.

Senator Saifullah Abro told that committee was formed in June 2022 and questioned as to what measures the ministry have taken earlier.

He further directed the K-Electric to pay the circular debt of Rs.58 billion of year 2008 on which the K-Electric agreed. The committee deferred the matter and decided to conduct meeting on the said matter within a week.

Moreover, the matter pertaining to restoration work on Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant was also taken up by the committee.

The Officials apprised that the fault was occurred in July and restoration work would be completed in May next year with estimated cost of Rs.2.3 billion.

Tauseef H.Farooqi, Chairman NEPRA was of opinion that the shutdown of Neelum-Jhelum power plant was costing Rs.10 billion to government monthly and the restoration work should be completed at earliest.

The senate body directed WAPDA to submit independent expert interim report before the committee in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Fida Muhammad, Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Senator Sana Jamali,Senator Haji Hidayatullah Khan,Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Arshad Majeed Additional Secretary for Power Division, Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H.Farooqi and other concerned officers were also in attendance.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Senate Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi WAPDA Nepra Company Harbin Nandi Same Tangi Asad Ali May June July October Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in T ..

European Commission Offers EU to Limit Surges in TTF Gas Prices for Year - Sourc ..

24 seconds ago
 Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stabil ..

Moldova to Stay in CIS to Preserve Domestic Stability - Prime Minister

26 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against ..

Islamabad High Court disposes of petition against expected PTI's sit-in, possibl ..

27 seconds ago
 Senator Kamran Michael-led media delegation calls ..

Senator Kamran Michael-led media delegation calls on Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 UK Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Apple, Go ..

UK Launches Antitrust Investigation Into Apple, Google Mobile Browsers

5 minutes ago
 Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discuss bilatera ..

Hina Khar meets Kazakh deputy FM, discuss bilateral cooperation

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.