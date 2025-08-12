Open Menu

Senate Passes Unanimous Resolution, Pays Tributes To Minorities

Published August 12, 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Senate of Pakistan on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution paying tribute to minorities for their indispensable role in the nation’s development, progress, and unity, enriching the cultural, social, and economic fabric of the country.

The resolution, moved by Senator Danesh Kumar, said that the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his historic address on 11 August 1947, unequivocally declared that all citizens of Pakistan, irrespective of religion, caste, or creed, shall enjoy equal rights, freedoms, and protections under the law. It highlighted that this principle remains a cornerstone of the country’s policy towards minorities.

It noted that the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan enshrines the fundamental rights of minorities, ensuring their freedom of religion, equality before the law, and protection against discrimination.

The resolution highlighted that Pakistan is a signatory to international covenants, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which affirm the rights of minorities.

It further underscored that fostering interfaith harmony, social cohesion, and inclusivity is essential for national unity and prosperity.

On the occasion of the National Day for Minorities, the resolution acknowledged the invaluable contributions of minorities to the development, progress, and unity of the nation.

It paid profound tribute to the minorities of Pakistan for their unwavering patriotism, sacrifices, and exemplary contributions to the country’s growth.

The resolution reaffirmed the Senate’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the constitutional, legal, and human rights of all minorities, ensuring their dignity, security, and equal status as citizens of the state.

It appreciated and commended the Chairman Senate for the visionary initiative of establishing the Minorities Caucus in the Senate of Pakistan. This joint parliamentary forum, with representation from both the National Assembly and the Senate, aims to collectively address concerns and promote the rights of minorities.

The resolution urged the government to ensure the effective implementation of constitutional provisions and legal protections for minorities.

It called upon the government to initiate public awareness campaigns and interfaith harmony programs that promote tolerance and inclusivity in society.

It also recommended including the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam’s 11 August speech and minority rights in educational curricula to instil values of equality and pluralism.

The House expressed its firm resolve to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and inclusivity as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and guaranteed by the Constitution, ensuring that Pakistan remains a beacon of unity in diversity.

