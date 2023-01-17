UrduPoint.com

Senate Refers Three Bills, Passed By NA, To Standing Committees

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2023 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate on Tuesday referred three bills, passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the Upper House of the Parliament, to the its Standing Committees for further deliberation on the proposed legislative amendments.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan, on behalf of Law Minister Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, moved a bill further to amend the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 (The Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

He moved another bill, on behalf of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, to amend the Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) Act, 1973 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory (The Publication of the Holy Quran (Elimination of Printing and Recording Errors) (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

Advisor to the PM on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on behalf of Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah moved a bill, further to amend the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources Act, 2007 (The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Bill, 2022).

Whereas, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani deferred a bill that was meant to amend the Trade Organizations Act, 2013 (The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2022) after the Minister of State for Law and Justice, conveyed the request of Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar about its deferment for the time being.

