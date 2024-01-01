Open Menu

Senators Asked To Submit Assets Or Face Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked 28 senators to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023–24 to the commission by January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked 28 senators to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023–24 to the commission by January 15.

According to an ECP official, the membership of those MPs who failed to declare the details of their yearly assets will be suspended from January 16, 2024.

According to details, 28 senators, including Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Musadik Masood Malik, Mian Raza Rabbani, Taj Haider,Nisar Khuro, and others, did not submit the details of their assets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Raza Rabbani January From

Recent Stories

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation ..

ECP Balochistan serves notice to PPP for violation code of conduct

2 minutes ago
 NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells ..

NAVTTC trained 100,000 people in 2023; Madad tells Senate Education Body

2 minutes ago
 Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environment ..

Health Ministry confirms poliovirus in environmental samples

42 minutes ago
 Nine injured during new year night celebratory fir ..

Nine injured during new year night celebratory firing, fireworks

56 minutes ago
 CPO directs to take strict action against underage ..

CPO directs to take strict action against underage drivers, 5210 held

56 minutes ago
 Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of N ..

Objection raised to appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's papers

56 minutes ago
PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punj ..

PPP ready to surprises political opponents in Punjab: Nasir Shah

1 hour ago
 Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure uni ..

Commissioner for coordinated efforts to ensure universal vaccination against pol ..

1 hour ago
 SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to expl ..

SIFC, MoPD to work out comprehensive study to exploit Pink Salt export potential ..

1 hour ago
 Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance ..

Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers underway

2 hours ago
 Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

2 hours ago
 Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given ..

Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given alternative residential plots ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan