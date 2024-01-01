Senators asked to submit assets or face suspension

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked 28 senators to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023–24 to the commission by January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday asked 28 senators to submit their yearly statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023–24 to the commission by January 15.

According to an ECP official, the membership of those MPs who failed to declare the details of their yearly assets will be suspended from January 16, 2024.

According to details, 28 senators, including Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Musadik Masood Malik, Mian Raza Rabbani, Taj Haider,Nisar Khuro, and others, did not submit the details of their assets.