Senior Journalist Of Urdu Daily Killed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) A senior journalist of the urdu daily was killed by the firing of an unidentified assailant near the thermal bypass here on Wednesday morning.
According to a police spokesman, the reporter of Daily Khabren, Mehar Ashfaq Siyal, was critically wounded by the firing of armed people riding motorcycles.
He was shifted to a district hospital, where he succumbed to injuries after battling a struggle of life and death for two to three hours.
Ashfaq Siyal got attacked just a few minutes after moving out of his home, it was said.
The City Police Station registered the case and said it had started searching for the killers.
Local journalist bodies expressed deep grief and sorrow over the brutal killing of the prominent journalist.
They demanded of the police to arrest murderers forthwith without any delay.
In a statement, they condoled the bereaved family, praying to Almighty Allah to grant them courage to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
