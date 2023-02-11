UrduPoint.com

Senior Member Board Of Revenue (SMBR)/Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed Meeting To Send Aid To Turkiye, Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR)/Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabil Javed presided over a meeting regarding the relief for the earthquake victims of Turkiye and Syria at the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room on Saturday

Administrative secretaries and relevant officers were present while commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab participated through video-link.

Director General PDMA Ft-Lt (retd) Imran Qureshi gave a briefing about fund-raising for the earthquake victims of Syria and Turkiye.

The relief commissioner directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to set up collection centres in their offices for fund-raising for the earthquake victims, adding that the Additional Deputy Commissioners (Revenue) be deputed as the focal person in this regard. Similarly, the students should be sensitized about this drive in their morning school assemblies.

The collected items should be fit for human use for six months by the affectees, he added.

Pakistan has ideal relations with Islamic countries and it will extend help and assistance to those affected by the massive earthquake in both countries in every possible way. Pakistan enjoys a longstanding relationship with Turkiye and Syria, he noted and added that the people of Pakistan are standing together in this difficult time.

Similarly, the SMBR added that the help of NGOs should also be sought and all the departments should work day and night to help the earthquake victims with coordination. He asked the citizens to donate generously to the Prime Minister Relief Fund for the Earthquake in Turkiye in nearby banks or through internet/ mobile banking and ATMs.

Later, SMBR Nabil Javed visited the control room along with DG PDMA and issued instructions to further improve it. Director (Operations) PDMA Dr Faisal Saleem and others were also present.

