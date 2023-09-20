SEPA- sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro

Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Sanghar has sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro on failure to install a water purification filter plant

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Sanghar has sealed Ghousia Cotton Factory in Sinjhoro on failure to install a water purification filter plant.

On the instructions of Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal Regional Incharge Shaheed Benazirabad Dr. Gul Ameer Sumbul along with District Incharge and Assistant Director SEPA Sanghar Zulfiqar Bhatti visited Ghousia Cotton factory and directed cease factory working over laxity to install filter plant SEPA Sanghar on the complaints of residents had directed factory owners to install a filter plant system on factory premises but factory owners did not give any attention resulting in the factory being directed to stop working.

On this occasion, regional incharge SEPA Shaheed Benazir Abad Dr. Gul Ameer Sumbal talking to the media said that strict legal action would be taken against factory owners as improving the environment and addressing public complaints were among the top priorities of SEPA.