SEPA Team visits Rice Mills in NosheroFeroze district

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Environment protection Agency and Regional In charge Ajmal Khan with his team visited various Rice Mills located in Noor poor on Monday.

According to a hand out during the visit mud and polluted air checking system was examined.

EPA team expressed annoyance at the factory owner for delay in installing the system under Environment protection law and directed to take stern action against Rice mill owners for ensuring provision to masses.

District In charge Environment Asadullah Tunio talking to Media said that on the special directives of Director General EPA Sindh, various Rice Mills were visited and directives were issued against violators of EPA act 2014.

He said that in order to prevent masses from environmental hazards Rice Mills were being visited and owners were directed to install dust, polluted waste storage system aimed to reduce pollution. He further said that more notices would be served to other factory owners under SEPA Act 2014 and strict action to be taken against violators.