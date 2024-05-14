Seven Booked For Torturing Mepco Official
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Police on Tuesday booked seven outlaws for torturing an official of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and snatching a mobile phone from him at Taleri Bypass.
According to police sources, meter reader Muhammad Irshaad identified power theft at a furniture shop owned by Rasheed Ahmed situated at Muhallah Roshinabad near Taleri Bypass in premises of city police station. The official was making video a wire hook as a proof of the power theft when the accused Rasheed Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain and Sohail Ahmed along with three unidentified accomplices attacked the official.
The accused not only tortured the Mepco official but also snatched his mobile phone and escaped from the scene. On the application of SDO Mepco Muhammad Akram, the City police have registered the case against four nominated and three unknown under section 148,186,353,506,342 and 462.
The power thieves would be arrested soon, police sources added.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan calls on PM2 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 patients get treatment at Army medical camp,Tharparkar12 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Coast Guard takes action against anti-narcotics, smuggling22 minutes ago
-
10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers arrested in major operation32 minutes ago
-
Education is key to break the shackles of poverty: ED VoV32 minutes ago
-
Two units sealed42 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi presents a copy of 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims' to Saudi Ambassador42 minutes ago
-
Azad demands concerned quarters to nab culprits behind labourers killing in Gwadar42 minutes ago
-
Kundi advocates dialogues with political parties for economic stability52 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for pre-floods, monsoon reviewed52 minutes ago
-
Construction of district education authority building to be completed in June: DC52 minutes ago