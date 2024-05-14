Open Menu

Seven Booked For Torturing Mepco Official

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Seven booked for torturing Mepco official

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Police on Tuesday booked seven outlaws for torturing an official of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) and snatching a mobile phone from him at Taleri Bypass.

According to police sources, meter reader Muhammad Irshaad identified power theft at a furniture shop owned by Rasheed Ahmed situated at Muhallah Roshinabad near Taleri Bypass in premises of city police station. The official was making video a wire hook as a proof of the power theft when the accused Rasheed Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed, Iqbal Hussain and Sohail Ahmed along with three unidentified accomplices attacked the official.

The accused not only tortured the Mepco official but also snatched his mobile phone and escaped from the scene. On the application of SDO Mepco Muhammad Akram, the City police have registered the case against four nominated and three unknown under section 148,186,353,506,342 and 462.

The power thieves would be arrested soon, police sources added.

