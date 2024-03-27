Seven Candidates Secure Unopposed Victory In Punjab Senate Race
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Hamid Khan, and four others have secured victory unopposed in the seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Ahad Khan Cheema, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Hamid Khan, and four others have secured victory unopposed in the seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab.
As per details shared by a spokesperson of the Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, 12 candidates were in the race for the seven general seats of the Senate from Punjab. However, after the withdrawal of nomination papers by five candidates, only seven candidates remained in contention, resulting in all seven candidates technically winning without competition.
Among them, five candidates from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and two candidates from the Sunni Ittehad Council emerged victorious without contest.
Pervaiz Rashid, Nasir Mahmood, Ahad Khan Cheema, and Muhammad Tallal Badar of the PML-N clinched success. Similarly, Mohsin Naqvi, backed by the government alliance, also triumphed.
Raja Nasir Abbas and Hamid Khan Advocate likewise secured victory unopposed.
The candidates who withdrew their nomination papers are: Walid Iqbal, Shahzad Waseem, Ejaz Hussain Minhas, Musadik Masood Malik, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.
