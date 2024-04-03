Seven DSPs deputed to enhance security of foreigner projects in Hazara

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) To bolster security measures following the recent suicide attack on Chinese engineers, the Inspector General of Police (IG) KPK has assigned seven Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) to various under-construction dams and hydropower projects across Hazara division.

According to police sources, the heightened security measures aim to safeguard both foreign nationals and major projects, including the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Dassu Hydro Power Project (DHPP), and Sukki Kinari Hydropower Project (SKHPP).

The newly appointed DSPs tasked with these responsibilities are Ghafoor Khan, Saeed Yadoon, Arif Javed, Muhammad Arshad, Raja Mahmood, and Muhammad Rafeeh.

DSP Galyat Ghafoor Khan has been deputed as DSP Diamar Bhasa dam, DSP Havelian Saeed Yadoon has been deputed as DSP Dassu dam, DSP Javed has been assigned the duty of DSP security private projects, DSP Muhammad Rafeeh deputed as DSP security CPEC and DSP Raja Mahboob deputed as DSP Sukki Kinar dam.

The transferred DSPs have been instructed to assume their new roles immediately to ensure the effective implementation of security protocols.