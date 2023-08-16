Seven injured in van- tractor trolley collision

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A collision between a van and a tractor trolley left seven people including women injured on Mureedwala-Rajahana road on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, three critically injured Abdul Shakoor of Chichawatni, Naziran Bibi of Chichawatni and Siddique were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri.

Four persons ---Khurshid, Waqar, Ramzan Bibi and Shahida suffered minor injuries thatwere provided first aid and discharged by rescue teams.