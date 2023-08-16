Open Menu

Seven Injured In Van- Tractor Trolley Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 07:01 PM

A collision between a van and a tractor trolley left seven people including women injured on Mureedwala-Rajahana road on Wednesday

According to Rescue-1122, three critically injured Abdul Shakoor of Chichawatni, Naziran Bibi of Chichawatni and Siddique were rushed to THQ hospital Samundri.

Four persons ---Khurshid, Waqar, Ramzan Bibi and Shahida suffered minor injuries thatwere provided first aid and discharged by rescue teams.

