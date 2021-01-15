Seven members of Afghan dacoit gang arrested

In an action against Afghan dacoit gang on Friday, the Rawat police arrested its seven members who were involved in various cases of robberies and murder and shifted them to Adyala jail

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :In an action against Afghan dacoit gang on Friday, the Rawat police arrested its seven members who were involved in various cases of robberies and murder and shifted them to Adyala jail.

Police spokesman told that the master mind of the gang named Lalo Afghani was arrested by the Rawat police earlier on Wednesday at check post after their firing on police patrolling party in which a minor boy of 5 years of age was killed.