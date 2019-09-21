Several incidents of forest fires occurred in KP

Several incidents of forest fires have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), in which different plants value of Rs 3 million had been destroyed

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st September, 2019) Several incidents of forest fires have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), in which different plants value of Rs 3 million had been destroyed.

According to report, as many as 433 forest sites have been affected during the past four yeas.In 2018-19, the plaints value of Rs 2.90 million had burnt. As smoke from forest fires blankets the forests, a significant damage has been inflicted to Billion Tree Tsunami Project - launched in 2014 by KP government in response to the challenge of global warming.The situation has sparked debates on the social media that these incidents could be a conspiracy to fail the project.

More than 1.2 billion trees have been planted in KP areas under the project, and the recent incidents of forest fires have affected less than 1 percent of the planted trees.The Billion Tree Tsunami Project is driven by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's vision of green growth which ties in the needs for sustainable forestry development, generating green jobs, gender empowerment, preserving Pakistan's natural capital while also addressing the global issue of climate change.