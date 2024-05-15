Several projects being initiated to address drop-out issue: Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that several crucial projects including community based education centres, Sabawoon Education Programme, rented building programme and others are being initiated to address the issue of dropping out of children and increase literacy rate in the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Managing Director (MD) Merged Areas Education Foundation, Mian Ainullah here on Wednesday.

In a briefing to the provincial minister, the Managing Director Merged Areas Education Foundation said that the organization is taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of education at gross-root level in all sub-divisions of the tribal districts.

He said the programmes of the foundation include Literacy for All, community based education centres and centres of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) wherein over 47000 boys and girls are enrolled in 600 schools with 800 teachers.

The new programme includes middle school and Sabawoon School Programmes, saying the establishment of 200 community schools is included the budget for next financial year. He said that these programmes will ensure the promotion of education to the tribesmen at their doorsteps.

The provincial minister appreciated the projects and ongoing initiatives of the Merged Areas Education Foundation and said that the foundation is playing remarkable role for promotion of education in the merged districts.

He assured that he will make all-out efforts and let dropping of any Merged Areas Education Foundation proposed scheme from the provincial annual development programme to extend their benefits to the people of the tribal districts.