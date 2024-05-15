Several Projects Being Initiated To Address Drop-out Issue: Tarakai
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that several crucial projects including community based education centres, Sabawoon Education Programme, rented building programme and others are being initiated to address the issue of dropping out of children and increase literacy rate in the province.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the Managing Director (MD) Merged Areas Education Foundation, Mian Ainullah here on Wednesday.
In a briefing to the provincial minister, the Managing Director Merged Areas Education Foundation said that the organization is taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of education at gross-root level in all sub-divisions of the tribal districts.
He said the programmes of the foundation include Literacy for All, community based education centres and centres of the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) wherein over 47000 boys and girls are enrolled in 600 schools with 800 teachers.
The new programme includes middle school and Sabawoon School Programmes, saying the establishment of 200 community schools is included the budget for next financial year. He said that these programmes will ensure the promotion of education to the tribesmen at their doorsteps.
The provincial minister appreciated the projects and ongoing initiatives of the Merged Areas Education Foundation and said that the foundation is playing remarkable role for promotion of education in the merged districts.
He assured that he will make all-out efforts and let dropping of any Merged Areas Education Foundation proposed scheme from the provincial annual development programme to extend their benefits to the people of the tribal districts.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Wazir, Mehsud tribes agree to resolve their issues amicably7 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives7 minutes ago
-
Police arrests two suspects with raw liquor27 minutes ago
-
Makkah’s Soqia Water Society to distribute 12 mln chilled bottles among Hajj pilgrims27 minutes ago
-
AIOU holds seconds session of 68th BASR meeting27 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1,358 injured in Punjab road accidents37 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Pak Army, scientists over launch of Fatah-II Guided Rocket System37 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders achieving cotton sowing targets37 minutes ago
-
KP Governor asks universities to pay special attention to modern research47 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addressed over 194,000 complaints in 2023: Advisor47 minutes ago
-
Cops given cash prizes, certificates over good performances47 minutes ago
-
Interhouse English Speech, Elocution competitions of Prep section held at SPS47 minutes ago