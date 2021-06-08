UrduPoint.com
Several Up, Down Trains Canceled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Railways has canceled several Up and Down trains between Karachi and Lahore due to the train accident.

According to the PR spokesperson on Tuesday, Shalimar, Green Line, Jinnah Express, Karakoram, business Express and Karachi Express trains from Lahore to Karachi have been canceled besides the cancelation of Up trains from Karachi to Lahore .

Passengers can get full refund of their advance booked tickets from the reservation offices.

Help desks have also been set up at the Lahore Railway Sation for the convenience of passengers.

In case of further information, people may contact Inquiry No 042-117.

