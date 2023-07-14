Sewer man dies of suffocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A sewer man was killed in a drain while a woman fell into a sewerage line near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue1122, Asad of Khushhal Town was cleansing a drain near Goal Chowk, D-Type colony, Samundri road and he died of suffocation.

Rescue team reached the site and recovered the body.

In another incident, Zaitoon Bibi, 52, was on her way when she fell down into a seweragedrain in Malik town, Bhaiwala, Jhumra road. A team of the Rescue 1122 pulled out the womenfrom the drain and shifted her to the Allied Hospital.