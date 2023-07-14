Open Menu

Sewer Man Dies Of Suffocation

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sewer man dies of suffocation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A sewer man was killed in a drain while a woman fell into a sewerage line near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue1122, Asad of Khushhal Town was cleansing a drain near Goal Chowk, D-Type colony, Samundri road and he died of suffocation.

Rescue team reached the site and recovered the body.

In another incident, Zaitoon Bibi, 52, was on her way when she fell down into a seweragedrain in Malik town, Bhaiwala, Jhumra road. A team of the Rescue 1122 pulled out the womenfrom the drain and shifted her to the Allied Hospital.

Related Topics

Road Died Man Samundri SITE Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

17 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

25 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

32 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

2 hours ago
Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

2 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan