"Shaam-e-Moseeqi" echoes with patriotism and culture at PNCA

(@FahadShabbir)

In a powerful celebration of Pakistan’s cultural identity and artistic legacy, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a mesmerizing cultural evening titled “Shaam-e-Mauseeqi” to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) In a powerful celebration of Pakistan’s cultural identity and artistic legacy, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a mesmerizing cultural evening titled “Shaam-e-Mauseeqi” to mark Independence Day.

The event brought together some of the finest classical music voices of the subcontinent, offering a soulful tribute to the nation’s musical heritage.

Held in a packed auditorium, the evening resonated with the timeless charm of classical melodies and literary expression, creating a deeply emotional and patriotic ambiance.

The presence of Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, as chief guest added to the event’s stature.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that his ministry is pursuing a comprehensive agenda to give recognition to the artist community by providing them meaningful platforms to showcase their talent.

He lauded the performers for their dedication to preserving and promoting traditional music, calling it a vital part of Pakistan’s cultural identity.

PNCA Director General Mr. Ayub Jamali also applauded the performers, highlighting the council’s ongoing efforts to revive classical arts and nurture emerging talent.

The night featured acclaimed classical vocalists Roshan Abbas Khan, Ghulam Abbas Khan, and Nadeem Riaz Malik, who captivated the audience with their spellbinding performances.

Their powerful vocals, deep command over classical mauseeqi, and soulful expressions left the audience mesmerized.

Many visitors praised the event as a refreshing cultural experience. “It was a soul-touching evening. Events like these remind us of the depth and richness of our musical roots,” said Farzana Ahmed, a music enthusiast and regular attendee of PNCA events.

Another guest, Asim Raza shared, “Such performances are rare these days. It felt like we were transported to another world through their voices.”

Cultural evenings like Shaam-e-Mauseeqi play a crucial role in promoting harmony, creativity, and national pride, especially among the youth. As Pakistan continues to progress, preserving and promoting its diverse artistic traditions remains essential to strengthening its social and cultural identity.

With Shaam-e-Mauseeqi, PNCA not only celebrated the country’s 78th Independence Day, but also reignited appreciation for classical music—a cultural treasure that continues to inspire pride and unity among Pakistanis.