Shafqat Shah Extends Heartfelt Wishes On ‘Punjab Culture Day'

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Prominent Politician and Social Activist, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah has congratulated the people of Punjab, the land of lush green fields, on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.

In his statement on Thursday, he said the rich culture of Punjab is famous all over the world and has been nurtured by great Sufi poets like Baba Fariduddin Ganj Shakkar, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh.

He said Punjab's poetry, music, festivals, literature, cuisine, lifestyle and hospitality have their distinct colours and identity.

He said, "we should stay connected to our traditions and values and pass them on to the next generations". He said the people should promote their mother tongue, art and culture.

Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Shah wished his love, peace and brotherhood on the occasion of Punjab Culture Day.

