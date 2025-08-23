Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai: 282nd Urs celebrations held at Besant Hall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Besant Hall Cultural Centre celebrated Jashn-e-Latif here on Friday.

Intellectuals Prof KS Nagpal, Atta Chanhiyo, Shabnam Gul and Zulfiqar Qureshi spoke on the occasion.Later, a musical session held in which famous singer Sohrab Rajab Faqeer and Shah ja Raagis performed and received applause from the audience.

The speakers shared their reflections on Bhitai’s philosophy,fokelore,poetic contributions and continuing relevance in today’s world. A carefully chosen movie “ My sorrow cracked The Mountain: The Legend of Sasui” was also screened,capturing the spirit of Shah Latif’s poetry. His message. On the beauty of Sindhi culture.

