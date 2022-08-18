Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) Former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan's Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill underwent medical tests at PIMS hospital on Wednesday late night.

Gill was shifted to PIMS after he complained of difficulty in breathing.

The development took place after a local court handed over Gill to police on 48 hours physical remand.

The latest reports said that Gill complained of difficulty in breathing and poor health due to alleged torture after which he was shifted to the jail hospital for a checkup. However, when his condition reportedly appeared to have deteriorated, it was decided that he would be shifted to a hospital for a complete medical checkup.

At the PIMS hospital's Cardiac Centre, doctors conducted an initial medical checkup. Different tests, including blood tests and ECG, were also carried out.

The latest reports said his oxygen saturation level was recorded at 97. For healthy individuals, a pulse oximeter reading for oxygen saturation level is between 95% and 100%.

Gill's blood pressure was found to be 70/110, the sources said, adding that a coronavirus test sample was also sent to the laboratory.

They said said that Gill's health was found to be satisfactory in the initial medical examination.

An overall medical report, however, was to be readied in the morning.

They said that decision to discharge the PTI leader from the hospital would be made after the medical report is received.

Earlier, the PTI leader was sent to jail on judicial remand in a sedition case after he passed controversial remarks on a private news channel.

Gill was booked on charges of sedition and inciting members of state institutions against the Pakistan Army.

PTI Punjab leader Ejaz Chaudhry said: "Who will be responsible if something happens to Shahbaz Gill?"

Chaudhry also raised questions regarding the presence of irrelevant people in Gill's hospital room. "There are uniformed police personnel inside the room. There are also some others who should not have been there," Chaudhry said.

"I demand the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) take suo moto notice of the situation at the hospital."

Chaudhry also raised the question: "Though a board of doctors has decided to keep Gill under its observation, why are police roaming there?".

He said they should stay outside the room.