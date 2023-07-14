Shahzada Hayatullah Durrani calls on Saito Machi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Shahzada Hayatullah Khan Durrani, the first Pakistani recipient of the British Caving Legend Award and Founder of Chiltan Adventurers Association Balochistan, called on Saito Machi, the Culture and Political head of Consulate General of Japan in Karachi, said a statement issued here on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting was to convey warm greetings and emphasize the importance of promoting cultural exchanges, sports events, and environmental activities between Pakistan and Japan.

During the meeting, Shahzada Hayatullah Khan Durrani expressed his regard and highlighted the significance of fostering unity, respect, and harmony among cultural and sports representatives.

Both parties agreed that Saito Machi would be invited as an honourable guest in the future, visiting Hanna Lake, Juniper Forest in Ziarat, and Chotair Valley.

This visit aims to further strengthen the ties between the Chiltan Adventurers Association Balochistan, Pakistan Cave Research and Caving Federation, Pakistan Canoe and Kayak Federation, and HDWSA while highlighting unity and harmony among cultural and sports legends.

The discussion revolved around the promotion of Pak-Japan cultural ties, organizing joint sports events, and working together for the development of environmental initiatives.

Saito Machi visit will provide an opportunity to showcase the beauty of these locations and promote cultural and sports collaborations between Pakistan and Japan.