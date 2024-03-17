Shariah Board Pakistan Sets Minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya At Rs 300 For Ramazan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the Shariah board Pakistan, Sheikh Al-Hadith Professor Dr. Mufti Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Jalali has announced that the minimum Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya for fasting this year was set at Rs 300 per person, roughly equivalent to two kilograms of wheat flour.
He, in a statement, emphasized the importance of philanthropists and affluent individuals contributing Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya in accordance with their financial capacity, with values set at Rs 600 for oats, Rs 2,400 for dates, and Rs 4,400 for raisins.
Similarly, he outlined the Fidya rates for fasting the entire month of Ramazan, which are Rs 9,000 for wheat flour,
Rs 18,000 for oats, Rs 72,000 for dates, and Rs 132,000 for raisins.
Dr. Jalali clarified that Fidya for fasting was intended for individuals who were chronically ill or unable to fast with no prospect of recovery.
Travelers and those temporarily unable to fast were obligated to make up for missed fasts, as Fidya could not be a substitute for abstaining from fasting, he maintained.
