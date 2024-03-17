Open Menu

Shariah Board Pakistan Sets Minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya At Rs 300 For Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Shariah Board Pakistan sets minimum Sadaqah Fitr, Fidya at Rs 300 for Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Chairman of the Shariah board Pakistan, Sheikh Al-Hadith Professor Dr. Mufti Muhammad Zafar Iqbal Jalali has announced that the minimum Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya for fasting this year was set at Rs 300 per person, roughly equivalent to two kilograms of wheat flour.

He, in a statement, emphasized the importance of philanthropists and affluent individuals contributing Sadaqah Fitr and Fidya in accordance with their financial capacity, with values set at Rs 600 for oats, Rs 2,400 for dates, and Rs 4,400 for raisins.

Similarly, he outlined the Fidya rates for fasting the entire month of Ramazan, which are Rs 9,000 for wheat flour,

Rs 18,000 for oats, Rs 72,000 for dates, and Rs 132,000 for raisins.

Dr. Jalali clarified that Fidya for fasting was intended for individuals who were chronically ill or unable to fast with no prospect of recovery.

Travelers and those temporarily unable to fast were obligated to make up for missed fasts, as Fidya could not be a substitute for abstaining from fasting, he maintained.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan National University Mufti From Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

18 hours ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

19 hours ago
 Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilit ..

Minister chairs meeting on roads repair, rehabilitation programme

21 hours ago
NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

NTDC to construct a 600 MW solar power project

21 hours ago
 Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punja ..

Roads' mechanical washing starts under clean Punjab programme

21 hours ago
 IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeti ..

IGP, prosecutor general Punjab jointly chair meeting

21 hours ago
 JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic ..

JRF to provide insulin to underprivileged diabetic patients

21 hours ago
 Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziris ..

Bilawal condemns terrorist attack in North Waziristan

21 hours ago
 Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Ba ..

Mir Ali attack martyrs' funeral prayers held at Bannu Cantt

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan