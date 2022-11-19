Sharjeel Inam inaugurated people bus service in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon inaugurated here on Saturday the Peoples Bus Service saying that the service was provided for the citizens of Hyderabad by the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Talking to the media after inaugurating the bus service at Haider Chowk, the minister informed that the service would charge a nominal fare of between Rs20 to Rs50 from the passengers.

"The people of Hyderabad can travel in the bus for free during the first three days after inauguration," he announced.

He urged the people to consider those buses as their own property and to protect those vehicles as they protect their own vehicles because the government had offered that transport facility to the public from their own taxes.

The minister said the service was a gift for the people of Hyderabad from the leadership of the PPP and added that soon the Peoples Bus Service would also be launched in Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and other cities.

Memon said under the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) the exercise of lifting garbage from Latifabad had already started and soon all the parts of the district would be covered by the board.

"The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has allocated billions of rupees for development of Hyderabad," he said.

Talking about the rain and flood affected people, the minister apprised that the provincial government would construct houses for millions of the affected people.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) Chairman Imran Khan, Memon said the other day they came to know that not one but 3 watches were taken away by Khan from Toshakhana.

He indirectly expressed doubt that Khan sustained 4 gunshot injuries during an attack on his party's rally in Wazirabad, Punjab, saying earlier the doctors had told that only one bullet had hit Khan's leg.

Memon blamed Khan and his party for having launched a mud-slinging campaign against the country and its institutions on social media.

"Imran Niazi first came to power with the help of the establishment. And now when the establishment is acting with neutrality, Khan is feeling some pain," he said.

He recalled that earlier Khan spread the propaganda that his government was removed under a conspiracy orchestrated by the USA but he later took a u-turn on his assertion.

The local leaders of the PPP, Commissioner Hyderabad Division Nadeemur Rehman Memon, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Managing Director Mass Transit Department Altaf Hussain Sario and other officials were present on the occasion.