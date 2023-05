Sharjeel, Nasir Shah inaugurate Sweep Project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday inaugurated a web series regarding Sindh Solid Waste Management board under the SWEEP project, besides an anthem, an OST song and a video of two awareness messages.

Additional Chief Secretary Syed Najam Shah, MD Solid Waste Syed Imtiaz Shah, Project Director Sweep Zubair Ahmed Chana, Water and Sewerage Board Vice Zee K Films Director Zeeshan Khan, actor Ahsan Khan, actress Kanza Hashmi and other dignitaries were present in the ceremony.

A large number of dignitaries and media representatives attended the event.