Shazia for stringent action against miscreants who committed lawlessness on May 9

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Atta Marri, on Wednesday, terming May 09 as black day stressed on taking stringent action against miscreants who committed lawlessness and damaged state property including memorials of martyrs and sensitive installations.

Shazia Atta Marri who is also chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program was addressing a press conference along with Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab in Sindh Assembly.

She said that May 09 was a painful day when miscreant groups not only inflicted damages to the state property and the installations of sensitive institutions but they disrespected memorials of the martyrs.

Therefore, they should be dealt with iron hands so that no such heinous act could be done in the future, she reiterated adding that the nation believed that those who spread such mischief must be taken to task otherwise such acts might become a norm.

The people of Pakistan, civilians and armed forces have always rendered matchless sacrifices for peace, stability and tranquility in the homeland and we value our martyrs and strongly condemn the attack on Jinnah House and other sensitive places, she maintained.

PTI chief Imran Niazi has adopted an undemocratic and nonpolitical approach and the way he incited people for rioting and spreading destruction by continuously sending messages could be witnessed in videos, she observed adding that the same person has been misleading people recurrently and also threatening institutions that if anything happens to him there would be drastic consequences.

"We are Pakistani first and then comes our affiliations with any political party so we can not remain silent on such acts of arson aimed at inflicting harm to Pakistan and allow the country to be destroyed for Niazi's ego," Shazia Marri stated.

Pakistan People's Party itself believes in political protest and its leaders and workers had seen jails but they have always followed the constitutional path and never resorted to violent protests, she said.

Imran Khan must know that there was a difference between 'Jihad' and 'Fasad' and whatever he was doing was not jihad but it was only rioting and confrontation, she said while referring to demolishing of the memorials of the defenders of the nation.

"We believe that dialogue is the only solution to the problems in the country but elements spreading terrorism and mischief need to be caught," Shazia stressed adding that the damage done by Imran Khan cannot be forgiven, but if PTI still wants to keep its politics alive, they have to choose the path of politics and abandon anarchist attitude.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, at the occasion said that all over the world, political leadership proves itself by its work. The leadership even goes to jails but there was no such example that leader manage to escape in luxury cars and tells the followers to get arrested.

It was not protest but terrorism that was carried out on the call of Imran Khan, he said adding that everyone must keep in mind that Pakistan is supreme to one's own interests and ego.

Referring to the foreign funding case Murtaza Wahab said that it has been a year since Imran Khan had not appeared in the case which indicated that he had some hidden motives.

The incumbent government was taking steps to provide relief to people in crunch economic situation as the prices of petroleum products were reduced, 2.8 million families were being provided financial assistance through BISP program and relief work for flood victims was continued, he stated.