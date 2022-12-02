Shazia Marri expresses grief over demise of Imran Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri Friday expressed deep sorrow over the demise of President Jang/Geo Group, Imran Aslam.

"Imran Aslam's distinguished services in the field of journalism will always be remembered", Shazia Marri said.

She expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family members of the deceased.

She prayed to Almighty Allah to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the bereaved family members.