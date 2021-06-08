UrduPoint.com
SHC Grants Protective Bail To STP Chief Dr Qadir Magsi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit bench Hyderabad on Tuesday granted interim protective bail to Sindh Tarqi Passand Party chairman Dr. Qadir Magsi in three different cases registered after what happened during protest sit in against Bahria Town Karachi on June 6.

STP chairman has approached Sindh High Court Circuit bench Hyderabad for pre-arrest bail after registration of three First Information Report's against Sindh Action Committee leaders who had staged protest sit in opposite Bahria Town on Sunday.

While granting 10 days protective bail in three different cases, SHC ordered Dr. Magsi to submit surety bonds of Rs. 25000 each.

Sindh High Court restrained Police from arresting Dr. Qadir Magsi till June 17 and adjourned the hearing.

