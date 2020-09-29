UrduPoint.com
Shehbaz Used Spouse's Bank Account As Benami: Barrister Akbar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 12:24 AM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar Monday said Shehbaz Sharif had used the bank account of his wife as Benami

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Barrister Shahzad Akbar Monday said Shehbaz Sharif had used the bank account of his wife as Benami.

Talking to a private news channel, he said various people transferred a huge amount of money in her account from time to time.

Barrister Shahzad said Shehbaz was arrested on the charges of money laundering amounting to over Rs7 billion.

The asset of Shehbaz Sharif and his family had risen massively during the period of last ten years, he claimed.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), started the investigation regarding the asset of Shehbaz Sharif, after the reports of Financial Monitoring Unit, he added.

Last June, he said, the NAB tried to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, but he fled from the scene. Commenting on Maryam Nawaz's press conference held today after the arrest of Shehbaz Sharif, he said the daughter of Nawaz Sharif was addressing the presser like a party head.

The advisor said Maryam Nawaz was taking the advantage of being a woman. He said Maryam Nawaz was on interim bail.

Barrister Shahzad Akbar said her bail should be challenged in the court as she was violating the Constitution.

He said Pervaiz Rashid writes Maryam's speeches while Sherry Rehman writes for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

To a query, he termed Salman Shehbaz as absconder and sugar business tycoon.

