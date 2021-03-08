Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

(@fidahassanain)

The Interior Minister says Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar are under threat of fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed warned of terrorism threat in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar on Monday.

The Interior Minister said three cities were under threat of fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

He was talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the brave soldiers of the security forces rendered great sacrifices to war against terrorism.

“Yesterday, two officers of security forces have sacrificed their lives in two separate two terrorist incidents,” said Sheikh Rasheed, pointing out that police role could not be denied as they put their lives at risk for the sake of the country.

He warned that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was organizing again from Afghanistan.

“We’ll get rid of this menace of terrorism soon,” Rasheed said. The Minister also announced to abolish three check-posts.