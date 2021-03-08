UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheikh Rasheed Warns Of Terrorism Threat

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 33 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:48 PM

Sheikh Rasheed warns of terrorism threat

The Interior Minister says Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar are under threat of fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2021) Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed warned of terrorism threat in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar on Monday.

The Interior Minister said three cities were under threat of fresh wave of terrorism in the country.

He was talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Monday.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the brave soldiers of the security forces rendered great sacrifices to war against terrorism.

“Yesterday, two officers of security forces have sacrificed their lives in two separate two terrorist incidents,” said Sheikh Rasheed, pointing out that police role could not be denied as they put their lives at risk for the sake of the country.

He warned that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was organizing again from Afghanistan.

“We’ll get rid of this menace of terrorism soon,” Rasheed said. The Minister also announced to abolish three check-posts.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Police Interior Minister Rawalpindi From

Recent Stories

PTCL celebrates International Women’s Day 2021

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on ele ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority&#039;s webinar highlights h ..

4 minutes ago

FNC Speaker discuss parliamentary cooperation with ..

34 minutes ago

Armeena Khan wishes Intl’ Women’s Day to incre ..

41 minutes ago

Explore the best of Dubai with Emirates and enjoy ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.