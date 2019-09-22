(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :The daughter of Sheikh Shakir Shafique, nephew of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, died on Sunday after remaining hospitalized here at the Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for over a week.

The deceased was niece of Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique.

Her funeral prayer was attended by Punjab Minister for Literacy Raja Rashid Hafeez, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Arif Abbasi, Divisional Superintendent Railways Syed Munawar Shah and a large number of people from all walks of life. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard in the evening.

Quran Khawani for the departed soul be held at Lal Haveli and Dua will be offered after Maghrib prayer.